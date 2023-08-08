Man injured in shooting on Solano Dr in Las Cruces

Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man on South Solano Drive on Tuesday morning, according to a news release.

On August 8th at around 8 am, police were dispatched due to reports of shots fired on South Solano. Officers found a 55-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported in critical condition to the University Medical Center of El Paso.

The news release said that two men became involved in a physical altercation in a parking lot. Both men appeared to be armed with firearms, and at some point, at least one round was fired resulting in injury to the 55-year-old man. The second man was taken into custody and has been cooperative with police.

Las Cruces Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the physical altercation, or the shooting, to call them at (575) 526-0795.