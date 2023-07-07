NM Representative Micaela Lara Cadena reflects on the overturning of Roe vs Wade one year later
New Mexico State Representative Micaela Lara Cadena has been instrumental in helping to maintain women’s rights to an abortion in the state. One year after the U.S. Supreme Court handed down its Dobbs vs Jackson decision and overturned Roe vs Wade, Scott Brocato spoke with Representative Cadena about the decision, and what lies ahead for New Mexico in the fight to maintain reproductive rights in the state.