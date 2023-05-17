Traffic Alert: White Sands Missile Range US 70 Roadblock May 18, 2023

LAS CRUCES - The New Mexico Department of Transportation District One office (NMDOT) along with the White Sands Missile Range (WSMR) has posted an alert for Thursday, May 18, 2023.

US 70 is scheduled to be blocked beginning at 5:35 a.m., lasting approximately 1 hour. The block will be located at 'BLUE Block' (2 miles east of the access road - Mile Marker 172) and YELLOW Block (White Sands National Park/mile marker 200). Nike Avenue will also be impacted by this block; however, San Augustine Pass and Las Cruces Gate will remain open.

All roadblocks are subject to change without notice, please call WSMR at 575-678-2221/2222 for updates.