Borderland Storytellers: Invitation/Call for a Studio Audience - Friday, April 21st @3:00 pm

NMSU is excited to announce the first in a series of Borderland Storytellers events at the KRWG TV studios in which residents of the Paso del Norte region tell stories about living in the US-Mexico Border Region. We invite you to come and participate in this exciting event!

Two guest speakers will share their stories about preserving history, language, and culture in our region. A Q&A session will be included with this program moderated by Nick Miller, Associate Professor in Journalism and Media Studies and News22 Director.

This event will be taped for television on Friday, April 21st, 2023 at 3:00 pm at the KRWG Public Media Studios, RM 106, Milton Hall, NMSU.

Our Guest Speakers:

Dr. David Dorado Romo, is an author, historian, and musician based in El Paso, Texas. His focus is in borderland studies. The former Fulbright scholar will give a discussion on how communities across our borderland region came together to preserve Duranguito, the historic El Paso neighborhood.

Dr. Yolanda Chávez Leyva is a Chicana/ fronteriza historian and writer who was born and raised on the border. An Associate Professor of History at UTEP, Dr. Leyva specializes in border history, public history, and Chicana history. She pens the blog “Fierce Fronteriza” and will be discussing the impact the attack on Spanish speakers in the last century had on communities in our region.

This program will air on May 4th, 2023, @ 7:00 p.m. on KRWG-TV and is presented by the NMSU Provost’s Office, the Center for Latin American and Border Studies, the Beyond Borders Community of Practice, Journalism and Media Studies, the Creative Media Institute, and KRWG Public Media.

Let us know you'll make it on our Facebook Event Page: https://fb.me/e/V7Xy3GSb

The program will be taped for television on Friday, April 21st, 2023 at 3:00 pm at the KRWG Public Media Studios, RM 106, Milton Hall, NMSU. We hope you will join us for a very informative and interesting event!

If you have any questions or need directions to the studio, feel free to email us at feedback@nmsu.edu.