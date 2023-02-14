NMSU fires Greg Heiar after hazing allegations within NMSU men's basketball program

This evening, NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu released a statement to the NMSU community on his decision to terminate men’s basketball coach Greg Heiar.

The decision came after details emerged of hazing incidents within the NMSU men’s basketball program that alleged criminal sexual contact, false imprisonment, and harassment by three NMSU basketball players against at least one of their teammates.

According to Arvizu’s statement, decisions regarding the rest of the coaching staff will be made after, “additional investigations are concluded.” The university will be holding a press conference tomorrow at 10 am at the Fulton Athletics Center.