NMSU fires Greg Heiar after hazing allegations within NMSU men's basketball program

KRWG | By Jonny Coker
Published February 14, 2023 at 6:18 PM MST
This evening, NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu released a statement to the NMSU community on his decision to terminate men’s basketball coach Greg Heiar.

The decision came after details emerged of hazing incidents within the NMSU men’s basketball program that alleged criminal sexual contact, false imprisonment, and harassment by three NMSU basketball players against at least one of their teammates.

According to Arvizu’s statement, decisions regarding the rest of the coaching staff will be made after, “additional investigations are concluded.” The university will be holding a press conference tomorrow at 10 am at the Fulton Athletics Center.

Jonny Coker
Jonny Coker is a Multimedia Journalist for KRWG Public Media. He has lived in Southern New Mexico for most of his life, growing up in the small Village of Cloudcroft, and earning a degree in Journalism and Media Studies at New Mexico State University. Jonny believes that access to news and information is essential for a smoothly functioning society, and public media is one of the best ways to spread that knowledge.
