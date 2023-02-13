Hazing allegations within NMSU's basketball program allege criminal sexual contact, Board of Regents to hold closed meeting

On Sunday, the NMSU basketball season was suspended for the remainder of the season after allegations of hazing within the program.

On Feb. 10, a member of the NMSU basketball team told police that beginning around July of 2022, he was a victim of multiple instances of the hazing.

The alleged hazing involved criminal sexual contact, false imprisonment, and harassment by three teammates, according to a redacted NMSU Police report obtained by KRWG.

The redacted report does not name any individuals, but according to the victim's allegations, three of his teammates are directly involved in the misconduct, and the most recent incident occurred on Feb. 6.

The remaining NMSU basketball games have been canceled, and the coaching staff is on paid administrative leave. KRWG reached out to NMSU Athletic Director Mario Moccia for comment on the incident, in which he declined to comment and referred the station to university officials.