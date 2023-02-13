© 2023 KRWG
KRWG News

Hazing allegations within NMSU's basketball program allege criminal sexual contact, Board of Regents to hold closed meeting

KRWG | By Jonny Coker
Published February 13, 2023 at 6:52 PM MST
NMSU_NoU-Black.png

On Sunday, the NMSU basketball season was suspended for the remainder of the season after allegations of hazing within the program.

On Feb. 10, a member of the NMSU basketball team told police that beginning around July of 2022, he was a victim of multiple instances of the hazing.

The alleged hazing involved criminal sexual contact, false imprisonment, and harassment by three teammates, according to a redacted NMSU Police report obtained by KRWG.

The redacted report does not name any individuals, but according to the victim's allegations, three of his teammates are directly involved in the misconduct, and the most recent incident occurred on Feb. 6.

The remaining NMSU basketball games have been canceled, and the coaching staff is on paid administrative leave. KRWG reached out to NMSU Athletic Director Mario Moccia for comment on the incident, in which he declined to comment and referred the station to university officials.

According to the university, the NMSU Board of Regents will hold a closed meeting Tuesday at 5 p.m to discuss, “limited personnel matters concerning individual employees.” For KRWG Public Media, I’m Jonny Coker

KRWG News
Jonny Coker
Jonny Coker is a Multimedia Journalist for KRWG Public Media. He has lived in Southern New Mexico for most of his life, growing up in the small Village of Cloudcroft, and earning a degree in Journalism and Media Studies at New Mexico State University. Jonny believes that access to news and information is essential for a smoothly functioning society, and public media is one of the best ways to spread that knowledge.
