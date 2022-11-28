© 2022 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KRWG News

New Mexico's DVS'S Healthcare Director discusses upcoming rural transportation conference

KRWG | By Scott Brocato
Published November 28, 2022 at 4:00 AM MST
DMB headshot.jpg
Diane Mourning Brown
/
Diane Mourning Brown, Healthcare Director, NM Department of Veterans Services

The December 9th conference in Albuquerque will address transportation needs for highly rural New Mexico veterans.

KRWG News
Scott Brocato
Scott Brocato has been an award-winning radio veteran for over 35 years. Hailingfrom St. Louis, MO, he has worked in such cities as St. Louis, Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Athens GA as an on-air personality, airborne traffic reporter, newscaster, and program director. He has lived and worked in Las Cruces since 2016, and you can hear him regularly during "All Things Considered from NPR News" from 4pm-7pm weekdays. Off the air, he is also a local actor and musician, and you can catch him rocking the bass with his band Flat Blak weekends in and around Las Cruces and El Paso.
See stories by Scott Brocato