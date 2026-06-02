© 2026 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ray Lara speaks on his campaign on election night

KRWG | By Noah Raess
Published June 2, 2026 at 10:43 PM MDT
Raymundo Lara is running for the New Mexico State Representative seat in district 34
Raymundo Lara is running for the New Mexico State Representative seat in district 34

KRWG Public Media spoke with candidates up for election on election night. KRWG’s Noah Raess spoke with Ray Lara, a Democratic candidate for New Mexico state representative in district 34. Here’s their conversation.

Noah Raess:
How are you feeling tonight so far?

Ray Lara:
I'm tired. I'm tired, but I'm feeling good. I've been out and about all day going to all the different polling sites.

Noah Raess:
And how would you describe your campaign and how do you feel about the campaign that you ran?

Ray Lara:
I think the campaign went very, very well. We had a lot of positive responses. We had a lot of positive feedback. Interactions with the constituents was great. You know, it was just, it was. It really makes me feel really good knowing that folks really out there are supporting me.

Noah Raess:
And if things go your way, what are you looking forward to working on next and I guess what are your plans after this if it goes well?

Ray Lara:
So, the next plans after this is, getting back to business. You know, going to the interim committees, talk about, upcoming or any upcoming legislation that I may be interested in or may be considering. So right now it's just, getting back to work to my full time job and, taking care of business at work and mainly concentrating on the interim committees for now.

Noah Raess:
And regardless of who wins today, what do you hope to see the candidate do?

Ray Lara:
The most important thing for them to address is just, making sure that the folks keep in touch with your constituents, talk to people, build relationships and, you know, be available to people. I think that's one of the biggest things that, my constituents, the people that I spoke to, really appreciate that I was available to talk.
KRWG News Election Center
Noah Raess
KRWG multimedia reporter Noah Raess is an NMSU graduate and has worked with KRWG Public Media since 2021. He has produced many feature news stories for television, radio, and the web that have covered housing, public safety, climate, school safety, and issues facing refugees. He was also a part of KRWG’s 2022 and 2024 Election coverage, completing interviews with candidates running for office across southwest New Mexico. Raess has also worked with Searchlight New Mexico, an award-winning investigative news organization based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and The Las Cruces Bulletin.
See stories by Noah Raess