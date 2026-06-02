Ray Lara speaks on his campaign on election night

KRWG Public Media spoke with candidates up for election on election night. KRWG’s Noah Raess spoke with Ray Lara, a Democratic candidate for New Mexico state representative in district 34. Here’s their conversation.

Noah Raess:

How are you feeling tonight so far?

Ray Lara:

I'm tired. I'm tired, but I'm feeling good. I've been out and about all day going to all the different polling sites.

Noah Raess:

And how would you describe your campaign and how do you feel about the campaign that you ran?

Ray Lara:

I think the campaign went very, very well. We had a lot of positive responses. We had a lot of positive feedback. Interactions with the constituents was great. You know, it was just, it was. It really makes me feel really good knowing that folks really out there are supporting me.

Noah Raess:

And if things go your way, what are you looking forward to working on next and I guess what are your plans after this if it goes well?

Ray Lara:

So, the next plans after this is, getting back to business. You know, going to the interim committees, talk about, upcoming or any upcoming legislation that I may be interested in or may be considering. So right now it's just, getting back to work to my full time job and, taking care of business at work and mainly concentrating on the interim committees for now.

Noah Raess:

And regardless of who wins today, what do you hope to see the candidate do?

Ray Lara:

The most important thing for them to address is just, making sure that the folks keep in touch with your constituents, talk to people, build relationships and, you know, be available to people. I think that's one of the biggest things that, my constituents, the people that I spoke to, really appreciate that I was available to talk.