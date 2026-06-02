James Frietze discusses his campaign during election night

KRWG Public Media spoke with candidates up for election on election night. KRWG’s Noah Raess spoke with James Frietze, a Democratic candidate for Dona Aña county Sheriff. Here’s their conversation.

Noah Raess:

So James, how are you feeling tonight so far?

James Frietze:

Feeling really good. Our team has worked very hard, so I'm feeling good and confident.

Noah Raess:

And how would you describe your campaign and how do you feel about the campaign that you ran?

James Frietze:

Very good. We started very early and that was very early last year. So I feel really good. We've done everything we needed to, I believe. So we're just waiting for the results.

Noah Raess:

And if things go your way, what are you looking forward to working on next and I guess what are your plans after this if it goes well?

James Frietze:

So, take the primary and then we got to start working in July for the general. Can't take a break off really too much and for too long. So we still got to continue fundraising. We've got to continue to do and meet and greet. So continue on the trail.

Noah Raess:

And regardless of who wins today, what do you hope to see the candidate do?

James Frietze:

Whoever gets elected to office next to work for the deputies, that's my biggest concern, is to make sure the deputies are, taken care of, and then they can go take care of the community.