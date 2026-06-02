Isabel Jerabek speaks on her campaign on election night

KRWG Public Media spoke with candidates up for election on election night. KRWG’s Noah Raess spoke with Isabel Jerabek, a Democratic candidate for District Court Judge in Doña Ana County. Here’s their conversation.

Noah Raess:

How are you feeling tonight so far?

Isabel Jerabek:

I'm a little anxious still. Things aren't finalized yet. I'm in the lead, so I'm happy. I feel like I ran a good campaign, and I was honest about what I will be as a judge and true to myself.

Noah Raess:

And how would you describe your campaign and how do you feel about the campaign that you ran?

Isabel Jerabek:

I think it went well. I did the best I could to get all its parts to the county, to speak to my constituents. And like I said before, to be true to what I will do as the judge and what I intend to do with the office and for Doña Ana County.

Noah Raess:

And if things go your way, what are you looking forward to working on next and I guess what are your plans after this if it goes well?

Isabel Jerabek:

Just, winding down my current position with the courthouse and preparing to take into my new role as a judge and spending the next six months doing that.

Noah Raess:

And regardless of who wins today, what do you hope to see the candidate do?

Isabel Jerabek:

I hope they get a handle on the backlog that exists in the docket. I hope that they get a handle on making sure that hearings are scheduled timely with all incoming cases and making sure that moving forward, all matters are processed, timely, and tracked to where the backlog does not continue to be a problem.