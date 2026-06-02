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Isabel Jerabek speaks on her campaign on election night

KRWG | By Noah Raess
Published June 2, 2026 at 10:19 PM MDT
Isabel Jerabek is running for District Court Judge for the Third Judicial District in Doña Ana County
Isabel Jerabek is running for District Court Judge for the Third Judicial District in Doña Ana County

KRWG Public Media spoke with candidates up for election on election night. KRWG’s Noah Raess spoke with Isabel Jerabek, a Democratic candidate for District Court Judge in Doña Ana County. Here’s their conversation.

Noah Raess:
How are you feeling tonight so far?

Isabel Jerabek:
I'm a little anxious still. Things aren't finalized yet. I'm in the lead, so I'm happy. I feel like I ran a good campaign, and I was honest about what I will be as a judge and true to myself.

Noah Raess:
And how would you describe your campaign and how do you feel about the campaign that you ran?

Isabel Jerabek:
I think it went well. I did the best I could to get all its parts to the county, to speak to my constituents. And like I said before, to be true to what I will do as the judge and what I intend to do with the office and for Doña Ana County.

Noah Raess:
And if things go your way, what are you looking forward to working on next and I guess what are your plans after this if it goes well?

Isabel Jerabek:
Just, winding down my current position with the courthouse and preparing to take into my new role as a judge and spending the next six months doing that.

Noah Raess:
And regardless of who wins today, what do you hope to see the candidate do?

Isabel Jerabek:
I hope they get a handle on the backlog that exists in the docket. I hope that they get a handle on making sure that hearings are scheduled timely with all incoming cases and making sure that moving forward, all matters are processed, timely, and tracked to where the backlog does not continue to be a problem.
KRWG News Election Center
Noah Raess
KRWG multimedia reporter Noah Raess is an NMSU graduate and has worked with KRWG Public Media since 2021. He has produced many feature news stories for television, radio, and the web that have covered housing, public safety, climate, school safety, and issues facing refugees. He was also a part of KRWG’s 2022 and 2024 Election coverage, completing interviews with candidates running for office across southwest New Mexico. Raess has also worked with Searchlight New Mexico, an award-winning investigative news organization based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and The Las Cruces Bulletin.
See stories by Noah Raess