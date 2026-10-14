© 2026 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are currently experiencing technical difficulties with our donation page on the chrome browser. We are aware of the problem, and we are working hard to fix it. If you are having any difficulty completing your donation, please call 575-646-5794.

Flu season gets an early start

WBUR
Published October 14, 2026 at 10:03 AM MDT

The flu has already started hitting parts of the U.S. It’s a few months earlier than usual according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but it remains within expected seasonal variation. From Alaska to Hawaii, the West coast is seeing a rise in cases. In Washington, there have been two flu related deaths.

Dr. Vin Gupta, a pulmonologist, critical care doctor, and board member at the American Lung Association, joins host Indira Lakshmanan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Health News