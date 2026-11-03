Democrats up big in state house races

Election night saw big wins for Democrats seeking office in the New Mexico State Representative races in the southern part of the state.

Republican incumbent candidate for state house district 38 Rebecca Dow said late election night that “looks like” she will concede to Democrat David Mooney.

In an interview with KRWG Public Media, Dow said that she was thankful to all who supported her and said the federal environment was hard to overcome.

“I worked harder than I have ever worked this cycle for any of my house races and I talked to more voters and they were so upset with what was happening at the national level, it was difficult to engage with them in a conversation about our state,” Dow said.

As of 11pm on election night, Mooney holds a 4% lead over Dow but Dow says that the votes that have not been counted yet are likely to not go her way.

“Well I am not feeling very confident at the moment just knowing what ballots are outstanding. It looks like I’ll be conceding soon so it is sad but it has been and honor, honor to represent the community that raised me,” Dow said.

Mooney told KRWG that he is grateful for the support and is ready to get to work.

“I feel incredibly humbled by the amazing organizers from across house district 38 that have made this race possible and the amazing connections that we have been able to make between northern and southern New Mexico which house district 38 is a bridge between,” Mooney said.

Democrats also had a strong performance in other house races.

Democratic incumbent Sarah Silvia held a more than 20% lead late in the night in district 53. Democrat Nathan Small and Micaela Lara Cadena also held sizable leads late into the night.

Democrat Lori Martinez finished the night in a strong position with a nearly 30 point lead over her opponent.

Republican Jenifer Jones out of district 32 held around a five point lead to finish the night.