Sunland Park voters to weigh in on bond questions

Voters heading to the polls in Sunland Park should expect to vote on some ballot questions in addition to voting for officials.

Voters in Sunland Park will be asked to vote on three ballot questions this year that ask the public if the city can borrow money through general obligation bonds, or GO bonds, for different projects in the area.

The first question asks if the city can issue up to $2.25 million for upgrades in public parks and the construction of a regional recreation center.

The second question asks to issue up to $2.5 million for a new public safety complex and more equipment. Mayor Javier Perea said that if this bond is approved, he hopes that the facility could be ready in four to five years.

“In the space that we are in, all of our facilities are really bursting at the seams. What we need now is the development of a public safety complex and we are looking at building a brand new police headquarters and fire headquarters,” Perea said.

The third question asks to issue GO bonds for up to $3.5 million for upgrades and new construction for roads and wastewater infrastructure. As with the other bonds, Perea hopes that this money can be used to match other funding from possible state and federal sources.

By state law, the city has to ask for permission from voters to issue debt like this. Perea said that this is not a new tax and how the money will be used has to be specific.

“It can't be approval of the GO bonds and we can use that money on whatever. That is why these are tailored specifically to recreation and parks, public safety and roads and wastewater. But because we are issuing debt in the name of the public, we have to go out and get their permission to do so,” Perea said.

Voters throughout New Mexico can also vote on other statewide ballot questions. This includes four possible state constitution amendments that consist of getting rid of the governor's pocket veto power, removing restrictions forcing school elections to be held separately from partisan elections, establishing nominating committees for university regents, and allowing compensation for state legislators.

There are also three statewide bond questions that seek more funding for senior citizen facilities, libraries and higher education.

Election Day is November 3rd.