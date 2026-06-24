© 2026 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Yalla Faalfel A/Middle Estern Catering/Events Food Service

Yalla Faalfel A/Middle Estern Catering/Events Food Service

Yalla Falafel is proud to offer authentic, healthy, and delicious Mediterranean food made with fresh ingredients and traditional flavors.

We are also the only halal catering service in the area, providing high-quality meals for events, meetings, school programs, office lunches, family gatherings, and community celebrations.

Come taste the difference and enjoy food that is fresh, flavorful, halal, and made with care.

Yalla Falafel Catering
Authentic. Healthy. Halal. Delicious.

Las Cruces Farmers Arts and Crafts Market
09:00 AM - 01:00 PM, every day through Dec 31, 2026.

Event Supported By

Yalla Falafel
5752021066
rshindi@gmail.com
yalla-falafel.com
Las Cruces Farmers Arts and Crafts Market
Downtown Mall
Las Cruces, New Mexico
(575) 805-6055