Yalla Faalfel A/Middle Estern Catering/Events Food Service
Yalla Faalfel A/Middle Estern Catering/Events Food Service
Yalla Falafel is proud to offer authentic, healthy, and delicious Mediterranean food made with fresh ingredients and traditional flavors.
We are also the only halal catering service in the area, providing high-quality meals for events, meetings, school programs, office lunches, family gatherings, and community celebrations.
Come taste the difference and enjoy food that is fresh, flavorful, halal, and made with care.
Yalla Falafel Catering
Authentic. Healthy. Halal. Delicious.
Las Cruces Farmers Arts and Crafts Market
09:00 AM - 01:00 PM, every day through Dec 31, 2026.
Event Supported By
Yalla Falafel
5752021066
rshindi@gmail.com
Las Cruces Farmers Arts and Crafts Market
Downtown MallLas Cruces, New Mexico
(575) 805-6055