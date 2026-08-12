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WNMU Cultural Affairs Presents: Land with No Rider

WNMU Cultural Affairs Presents: Land with No Rider

Presents a documentary portrait of New Mexico ranching culture as the last cowboys navigate drought, policy, and changing landscapes. Filmed in southwestern New Mexico, the film looks beyond cowboy mythology to explore land, legacy, resilience, and the fragile future of a vanishing way of life. Director Tamar Lando will lead a Q & A immediately following the screening.

Light Hall Theater
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

WNMU Cultural Affairs
5755386469
cultural.affairs@wnmu.edu
wnmu.edu/culture

Artist Group Info

Tamar Lando
tamar.lando@gmail.com
https://www.cowboydocumentary.com/main
Light Hall Theater
1000 College Ave.
Silver City, New Mexico 88062
5755386469
erika.rodriguezramos@wnmu.edu