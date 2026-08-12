WNMU Cultural Affairs Presents: Land with No Rider
WNMU Cultural Affairs Presents: Land with No Rider
Presents a documentary portrait of New Mexico ranching culture as the last cowboys navigate drought, policy, and changing landscapes. Filmed in southwestern New Mexico, the film looks beyond cowboy mythology to explore land, legacy, resilience, and the fragile future of a vanishing way of life. Director Tamar Lando will lead a Q & A immediately following the screening.
Light Hall Theater
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
WNMU Cultural Affairs
5755386469
cultural.affairs@wnmu.edu
Artist Group Info
Tamar Lando
tamar.lando@gmail.com
Light Hall Theater
1000 College Ave.Silver City, New Mexico 88062
5755386469
erika.rodriguezramos@wnmu.edu