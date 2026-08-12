WNMU Cultural Affairs Presents: Edwina and Charles Milner Women in the Arts: Dina Perlasca

Edwina and Charles Milner Women in the Arts: Dina Perlasca

September 3 Lecture Light Hall Theater 6PM. McCray Gallery Opening Reception 7 PM

Exhibition runs through 10/1

Dina Perlasca is a Mexican American artist from The Paso del Norte Region, where she grew up on the border of Mexico and the U.S. Dina has an active studio practice at Bravo Studios in the Research Interdisciplinary Building at The University of Texas at El Paso.

Dina has had the opportunity to work in diverse institutions and places that are convergent with her creative lifestyle and path. She has been a ceramic sculpture instructor at the El Paso Museum of Art in her undergraduate years as well as an Art Consultant in the Gadsden District in Santa Teresa, NM. She currently holds the position of Assistant Professor of Instruction at The University of Texas at El Paso in El Paso, TX where she teaches undergraduate Ceramics and Design.

