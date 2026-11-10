Weaving for Justice 12th Annual Scholarship Fundraiser

Weaving for Justice is a nonprofit organization selling beautiful handwoven and embroidered textiles by Maya weavers from 7 collectives in Chiapas, Mexico. For this one-day special scholarship fundraiser, we offer nearly 2000 unique and vintage items from over 80 generous donors. This collection of traditional clothing, accessories, woven décor, artwork and books is primarily from Mesoamerica, but also includes items from other parts of the globe. All proceeds from this sale contribute to scholarships for Maya youth from Belize, Guatemala and Chiapas, Mexico under the auspices of the Maya Educational Foundation. Local students attending the sale will receive a 20% discount on purchases. For more information: https://weaving-for-justice.org

