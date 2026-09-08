Visiting Artist Lecture: Andy Van Dinh
Visiting Artist Lecture: Andy Van Dinh
Andy Van Dinh (b. 1988 Calgary, Alberta) is a New York-based artist whose large-format drawings, multidimensional installations, and textile pieces construct alternate realms to explore the displacement and inherited histories of the contemporary diaspora. Deeply influenced by his mother’s work as a seamstress, his practice frequently incorporates materials such as carbon transfer paper, graphite, clothing patterns, and embroidery to create fictional family shields and intricate visual narratives.
Devasthali Hall, Department of Art, NMSU
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 15 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
NMSU Department of Art
(575) 646-1705
artdept@nmsu.edu
Artist Group Info
Andy Van Dinh
Devasthali Hall, Department of Art, NMSU
1308 E. University AveLas Cruces, NM, New Mexico 88003
575-646-1705
artdept@nmsu.edu