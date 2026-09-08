Visiting Artist Lecture: Andy Van Dinh

Andy Van Dinh (b. 1988 Calgary, Alberta) is a New York-based artist whose large-format drawings, multidimensional installations, and textile pieces construct alternate realms to explore the displacement and inherited histories of the contemporary diaspora. Deeply influenced by his mother’s work as a seamstress, his practice frequently incorporates materials such as carbon transfer paper, graphite, clothing patterns, and embroidery to create fictional family shields and intricate visual narratives.