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Visiting Artist Lecture: Andy Van Dinh

Visiting Artist Lecture: Andy Van Dinh

Andy Van Dinh (b. 1988 Calgary, Alberta) is a New York-based artist whose large-format drawings, multidimensional installations, and textile pieces construct alternate realms to explore the displacement and inherited histories of the contemporary diaspora. Deeply influenced by his mother’s work as a seamstress, his practice frequently incorporates materials such as carbon transfer paper, graphite, clothing patterns, and embroidery to create fictional family shields and intricate visual narratives.

Devasthali Hall, Department of Art, NMSU
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 15 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

NMSU Department of Art
(575) 646-1705
artdept@nmsu.edu
artdepartment.nmsu.edu

Artist Group Info

Andy Van Dinh
www.andyvandinh.com
Devasthali Hall, Department of Art, NMSU
1308 E. University Ave
Las Cruces, NM, New Mexico 88003
575-646-1705
artdept@nmsu.edu
artdepartment.nmsu.edu