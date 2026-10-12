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UAM Poetry Workshop

UAM Poetry Workshop

Zane-Bennett Study Room in Devasthali Hall (room 106)
Inspired by Marietta Patricia Leis: Breathing Lessons, audiences will be led through a series of short prompts and exercises by Leis and NMSU Professor Rodrigo Figueroa. Participants are encouraged to sign-up for the open mic night on Friday, October 23, 2026.

NMSU Art Museum
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

NMSU Art Museum
(575) 646-2545
artmuseum@nmsu.edu
https://uam.nmsu.edu/
NMSU Art Museum
1308 E University Ave
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88001
(575) 646-2545
artmuseum@nmsu.edu
https://uam.nmsu.edu/