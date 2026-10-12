UAM Open Mic Night
UAM Open Mic Night
Contemporary Art Gallery
Workshop participants and the public are invited to share their creativity and poetry for an open mic night immersed in the artwork of Breathing Lessons. Light refreshments, journals, and pencils provided. Participants can sign up to perform on a first-come, first-serve basis.
NMSU Art Museum
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
NMSU Art Museum
(575) 646-2545
artmuseum@nmsu.edu
NMSU Art Museum
1308 E University AveLas Cruces, New Mexico 88001
(575) 646-2545
artmuseum@nmsu.edu