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"Things That Fly"

"Things That Fly"

“Things That Fly” is the theme for the September 2026, Exhibit at the Deming Art Center. We hope you will stop by and take a look at the creative imaginings of local artists- you may be surprised at what flies!! The exhibit will be up from September 2 – 29, 2026.
There will be a time to meet the artists on Sunday, September 6, 2026, from 1-2:30PM at the Deming Art Center which is located at 100 S. Gold St., Deming, NM.
The gallery hours are 10AM – 4PM Monday – Friday and 10AM – 1PM on Saturday. For more information, please call 575-546-3663, visit our website at www.demingarts.org, Instagram or see our Facebook page.
This project is supported in part by New Mexico Arts, a division of the Department of Cultural Affairs, and by the National Endowment for the Arts.

Deming Art Center
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Sep 29, 2026.

Event Supported By

Deming Arts Council
(575) 546-3663
demingarts@hotmail.com
http://www.demingarts.org

Artist Group Info

pwestenhofer1@gmail.com
Deming Art Center
100 S. Gold
Deming , New Mexico 88030
(575) 546-3663
pwestenhofer1@gmail.com
http://www.demingarts.org