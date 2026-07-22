“Things That Fly” is the theme for the September 2026, Exhibit at the Deming Art Center. We hope you will stop by and take a look at the creative imaginings of local artists- you may be surprised at what flies!! The exhibit will be up from September 2 – 29, 2026.

There will be a time to meet the artists on Sunday, September 6, 2026, from 1-2:30PM at the Deming Art Center which is located at 100 S. Gold St., Deming, NM.

The gallery hours are 10AM – 4PM Monday – Friday and 10AM – 1PM on Saturday. For more information, please call 575-546-3663, visit our website at www.demingarts.org, Instagram or see our Facebook page.

This project is supported in part by New Mexico Arts, a division of the Department of Cultural Affairs, and by the National Endowment for the Arts.

