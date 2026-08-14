Myron Wilson, son of Tuskegee Airman Myron "Mike" Wilson, will be in town to talk about his father's life during World War II as America struggled with racism. "The Red Tails" movie will be shown. The event is admission-free and will be held at the Las Cruces Baha'i Center, 525 E. Lohman Ave, Las Cruces 88001, on Saturday, September 5, 2026, from 3:00 PM - 5:30 PM. The movie is 2 hours and 5 minutes long, and will be followed by Mr. Wilson's comments and a brief Q&A. Light refreshments will be served. Access to the Baha'i Center is at the rear of the building with the parking lot entrance on Tornillo Street.