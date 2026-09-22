The Power of Two Plus Poets

Call it what you like, "improvised ekphrasis" or poetry on the fly. It's what happens when poets gather at Light Space Gallery, view the "Power of Two" collaborative exhibit, and pen and perform their spontaneous words. Brought to you by Karen Hymer, Owner, and Christina Nealson, Silver City Poet Laureate. Nudge your muse and come join the fun!

Everyone is welcome!

Sunday, September 27, 3:00-5:00

Light Space Gallery

209 West Broadway

