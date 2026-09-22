The Power of Two Plus Poets
The Power of Two Plus Poets
Call it what you like, "improvised ekphrasis" or poetry on the fly. It's what happens when poets gather at Light Space Gallery, view the "Power of Two" collaborative exhibit, and pen and perform their spontaneous words. Brought to you by Karen Hymer, Owner, and Christina Nealson, Silver City Poet Laureate. Nudge your muse and come join the fun!
Everyone is welcome!
Sunday, September 27, 3:00-5:00
Light Space Gallery
209 West Broadway
Light Art Space
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Light Art Space
520-240-7075
karen@lightartspace.com
Artist Group Info
karen@lightartspace.com
Light Art Space
209 West BroadwaySilver City, New Mexico
520-240-7075
karen@lightartspace.com