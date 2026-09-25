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The Nelson-Boswell Reading Series Presents: Joni Wallace

The Nelson-Boswell Reading Series Presents: Joni Wallace

What: Reading event with Joni Wallace
How: Literature, Readings
When: Friday, October 9th, 7:30 pm
Where: CMI Theater (Room 171) located inside Milton Hall on NMSU Main Campus
Who: Anyone!

Milton Hall's CMI Theater
07:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

La Sociedad Para Las Artes
nmsureadingseries@gmail.com
https://english.nmsu.edu/graduate-programs/reading.html

Artist Group Info

Joni Wallace
joniwallace.7@gmail.com
https://www.joniwallace.com/
Milton Hall's CMI Theater
Milton Hall, McFie Cir
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88003
https://cmi.nmsu.edu/cmi/mfa-cw/reading-series.html