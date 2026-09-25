The Nelson-Boswell Reading Series Presents: Joni Wallace
The Nelson-Boswell Reading Series Presents: Joni Wallace
What: Reading event with Joni Wallace
How: Literature, Readings
When: Friday, October 9th, 7:30 pm
Where: CMI Theater (Room 171) located inside Milton Hall on NMSU Main Campus
Who: Anyone!
Milton Hall's CMI Theater
07:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
La Sociedad Para Las Artes
nmsureadingseries@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Joni Wallace
joniwallace.7@gmail.com
Milton Hall's CMI Theater
Milton Hall, McFie CirLas Cruces, New Mexico 88003