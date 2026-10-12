The Nelson-Boswell Reading Series Presents: Gion Davis
The Nelson-Boswell Reading Series Presents: Gion Davis
This event is part of the Nelson-Boswell Reading Series, which invites visiting writers to NMSU to share their work with the community.
What: Reading event with Gion Davis
How: Literature, Readings
When: Friday, October 23rd, 7:30 pm
Where: CMI Theater (Room 171) located inside Milton Hall on NMSU Main Campus
Who: Anyone!
Milton Hall's CMI Theater
07:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
La Sociedad para Las Artes / Nelson-Boswell Reading Series
Artist Group Info
Gion Davis
joniwallace.7@gmail.com
Milton Hall's CMI Theater
Milton Hall, McFie CirLas Cruces, New Mexico 88003