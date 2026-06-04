The Fire & Fiber Show presented by The Las Cruces Potters' Guild at Gallery 925

From The Potters’ Guild of Las Cruces that brings you Empty Bowls every year, presents The Fire & Fiber Show at Gallery 925. This is a biennial exhibition showing collaborative works of art by ceramic and fiber artists. Also, for the first time, Potters’ Guild members and participating artists, both ceramic and fiber will have small works available for sale.

This show offered to the community since 2000, will open with a reception with artists in attendance, on Friday, June 5, 4 – 8 pm and run through June 28.

Fire & Fiber participants:

Rick Adkisson, Kathy Baker, Katherine Barit, Chiung Fang Chang, Kathryn Gelinas, Taylor Grassie, Pam Homa, Ryan Major, Vickie Morrow, Polly Perez, Svea Peterson, Amber Ransom, Anna Ransom, Linda Sanchez, Diane Springer, Cate Thomassen.

Gallery 925 normal hours are Fridays, 1-5, Saturdays 11-5 and Sundays 11-5. Gallery 925 is located at 925 N. Mesquite Street in the Mesquite Historical District near the corner of Spruce St.

