The Artists of Picacho Hills are proud to present their annual art show, "The Fall Festival of Art". Featuring 16 juried, local artists, the event will be held on Saturday, October 17th form 9 am to 4 pm at the St Paul's Methodist Church, 255 W. Griggs Ave. in downtown Las Cruces. The art shown includes, paintings (oil, acrylic and watercolor), pottery, ceramics, jewelry, mixed media sculpture, photography, gourd art and bead weaving. Prices range from lows of $5 to $35 and into the hundreds for unique art perfect for the upcoming holidays. The event is free to the public. Children and pets are welcome.