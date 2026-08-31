The Fall Festival of Art
The Fall Festival of Art
The Artists of Picacho Hills are proud to present their annual art show, "The Fall Festival of Art". Featuring 16 juried, local artists, the event will be held on Saturday, October 17th form 9 am to 4 pm at the St Paul's Methodist Church, 255 W. Griggs Ave. in downtown Las Cruces. The art shown includes, paintings (oil, acrylic and watercolor), pottery, ceramics, jewelry, mixed media sculpture, photography, gourd art and bead weaving. Prices range from lows of $5 to $35 and into the hundreds for unique art perfect for the upcoming holidays. The event is free to the public. Children and pets are welcome.
St. Paul's United Methodist Church
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Artists of Picacho Hills
314-704-9445
artistsofpicachohills2017@gmail.com
St. Paul's United Methodist Church
225 West GriggsLas Cruces, New Mexico 88005
575-526-6689
info@stpaulslascruces.com