Sun Bowl Art Exhibition 2026-27

Join the International Museum of Art and the Sun Bowl Association as they celebrate 77 years of El Paso’s distinct artistic vision in the 2026-27 Sun Bowl Art Exhibition. All are welcome to the Grand Opening on Thursday, November 5 from 5-8 pm as we announce awards and celebrate art all evening long.

The IMoA is proud to announce that this year’s shows will be one of the largest to date, featuring over 100 local artists. Artists are sharing paintings, drawings, photographs and sculptures in the show, all representing the best of their work and their vision.

The Sun Bowl Art Exhibit is a proud part of the Old El Paso Sun Bowl, celebrating the artistic excellence and vision of our community. Beginning in 1949 as the Sun Carnival Art Exhibit, it is one of the longest running juried art shows in the American Southwest.

This year’s show will be on view from the Grand Opening on Thursday, November 5, 2026 through Sunday, January 17, 2027. Selected works in the show will be for sale and the proceeds directly support the artist and the Museum.

The International Museum of Art is dedicated to making art accessible to all, offering free admission, exhibitions of local artists, and a rich collection of regional and international artifacts. Thanks to the generous support of our members and donors, we continue to foster cultural understanding and promote the visual arts in El Paso.

Visitor Information:

Address: 1211 Montana Ave, El Paso, TX 79902

(Parking and ramp on Rio Grande and Brown St.)

Hours:

Thursday: 1:00–5:00 pm

Friday–Sunday: 12:00–5:00 pm

Monday–Wednesday: Closed

Follow Us:

Facebook: International Museum of Art El Paso

Instagram: @imoaep

Website: InternationalMuseumOfArt.org