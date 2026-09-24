St. Andrew’s Hospitality House 10th Anniversary Celebration
St. Andrew’s Hospitality House 10th Anniversary Celebration
There will be hamburgers or hotdogs, chips, lemonade, and ice cream for $5.00 per plate, with children under 10 eating free. Games with prizes will be set up for children. Information and health tables will be available as well. Tours of the Hospitality House and church will be conducted.
St. Andrew’s Hospitality House
$5.00 per plate for lunch
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
St Andrew's Hospitality House
standrewshospitalityhouselc@gmail.com
St. Andrew’s Hospitality House
518 N. Alameda Blvd.Las Cruces , New Mexico 88005
5752498697
saintandrews.hh@gmail.com