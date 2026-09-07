Southern New Mexico Book Festival

Book Festival - Connecting writers, publishers, authors, book-lovers and the public for a day celebrating the written word. Over 35 award-winning authors from NM, Texas and beyond will be selling and signing books in many genres. Author panels on non-fiction, fantasy and romance, sci-fi and time travel, mysteries, horror. Workshops on writing groups, book design, awards and competitions, and making a mini-bookcase. Non-profit organizations will share information about their work. Book give-aways. Children's Room with readings, free children's books, activities. Food trucks. Book-related vendors offering unique items.