The NMSU Art Museum is pleased to present On the Edge, an exhibition that traces the trajectory of Shirley Crow’s career, exploring an artistic practice grounded in a lasting sense of wonder about the mysteries of the universe. Spanning nearly fifty years, and including pastel, ink, graphite, and oil, Crow’s work invites viewers to experience her intuitive visual language informed by the magic of creativity and an ongoing questioning of our existence. Opening reception for Shirley Crow: On the Edge is on October 16 from 5:30-7:30 pm, and will be on display through July 17, 2027.