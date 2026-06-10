Schooling Horse Show @ Isaacks Ranch

Isaacks Ranch is hosting a Schooling Horse Show that offers the 3 phases of Eventing and then some! Eventing (also known as three-day eventing or horse trials) is an equestrian event where the same horse and rider combination compete against other competitors across the three disciplines of dressage, cross-country, and show jumping. This event has its roots in a comprehensive cavalry test that required mastery of several types of riding.

As well as accommodating for dressage tests, schooling out on our extensive cross country course, or picking your choice of stadium jumping rounds, we also offer a Western trail course complete with access to our water jump cross country obstacle! Whether you're honing your horsemanship skills or trying out something new, everyone is sure to have a great time in a welcoming, stress free atmosphere for horse and rider. Event is free to the public. Everyone is welcome to share the day with us at Isaacks.