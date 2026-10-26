Rooted in Diversity Art Show

The collective works of Chicano and Indigenous artists from Pueblo, Colorado and Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Meet the artists at the opening reception on Friday, November 6, 2026 from 5 - 8 PM. Light refreshments and live music will be provided.

Native American jewelry designer, Wanda LeFebre Bustos will have her jewelry available for sale at the opening reception on Friday evening.

The art exhibition will run through mid-December.