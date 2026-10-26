Rooted in Diversity Art Show
Rooted in Diversity Art Show
The collective works of Chicano and Indigenous artists from Pueblo, Colorado and Las Cruces, New Mexico.
Meet the artists at the opening reception on Friday, November 6, 2026 from 5 - 8 PM. Light refreshments and live music will be provided.
Native American jewelry designer, Wanda LeFebre Bustos will have her jewelry available for sale at the opening reception on Friday evening.
The art exhibition will run through mid-December.
Nopalitos Galeria
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Nopalitos Galeria
7196713244
toniolefebre931@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Tonio LeFebre
toniolefebre931@gmail.com
Nopalitos Galeria
326 S. Mesquite St.Las Cruces, New Mexico 88001
575-621-0268
arturouribejr@gmail.com