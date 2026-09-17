Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Step into a world of pure imagination with "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," a delightful theatrical adaptation of Roald Dahl's beloved story. Tickets good for any showing.
Organ Mountain High School Performing Arts Center
$7:50-10.00
12:00 PM - 02:30 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Organ Mountain High School Knights of the Stage
econtreras@lcps.net
Organ Mountain High School Performing Arts Center
5700 Mesa GrandeLas Cruces, New Mexico 80011
575-312-5951
econtreras@lcps.net