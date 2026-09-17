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Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Step into a world of pure imagination with "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," a delightful theatrical adaptation of Roald Dahl's beloved story. Tickets good for any showing.

Organ Mountain High School Performing Arts Center
7.50-10.00
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM, every day through Sep 25, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Organ Mountain High School Knights of the Stage
econtreras@lcps.net
Organ Mountain High School Performing Arts Center
5700 Mesa Grande
Las Cruces, New Mexico 80011
575-312-5951
econtreras@lcps.net