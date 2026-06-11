Richard T. Bryant Photography Gallery Opening

Award-winning photographer Richard T. Bryant will open a new gallery in downtown Las Cruces on Saturday, June 27, from noon to 5 p.m., with a second opening day Sunday, June 28, from 2 to 5 p.m. Located downtown Las Cruces in a 1920s adobe building at 644 Papen Memorial Plaza, the gallery marks the first time a significant collection of Bryant’s work will be available to the public. Featured in museum exhibitions around the world and in publications such as National Geographic, Smithsonian, Nature’s Best Photography, and Audubon, Bryant's work spans subjects ranging from archaeology and portraiture to fine art. While he is especially known for images of the natural world, the gallery’s inaugural exhibition will feature a broad selection of photographs. The easiest access to the gallery is from S. Main Street, just behind Cruces Auto MVD at 600 S. Main.