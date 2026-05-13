Retablo Printmaking with Jacob Gutierrez

In partnership with the New Mexico School for the Arts (NMSA), the UAM invites middle and high school students to create their own foam block prints in foil frames inspired by the retablos currently on display in Trinities of Heaven and Earth. Using foam to create their printing blocks, participants will create multi-layered prints and then place them in pre-prepared foil frames.

Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSezm5qRm3ZQTSdkpxvNF21Yytqvk4aMjmNyohy341eldP9eow/viewform

This workshop is taught by artist and educator Jacob Gutierrez, an Albuquerque printmaker who maintains a deep connection to his culture and traditions through his art, exploring the practice of retablo making. Recently, Gutierrez was the 2025 Artist in Residence at Albuquerque’s Risolana, where the residency culminated in an exhibition of his artwork and publication of his artist book Sacred Herd. Additionally, Gutierrez works as the ArtReach Coordinator at the NMSA, where he works to connect NM students across the state with accessible arts workshops and experiences.

The NMSA is based in Santa Fe, and is a four-year, statewide, public high school serving artist-scholars across New Mexico with a rigorous, award-winning pre-professional arts and academics program. NMSA provides students in 9th through 12th grades with intensive, pre-professional instruction in six major arts disciplines, Creative Writing & Literature, Dance, Film & Cinematic Storytelling, Music (voice or instrumental), Theatre, and Visual Arts.

