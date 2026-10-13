The National Rifle Association’s award-winning crime prevention and personal safety seminar, Refuse To Be A Victim, teaches easy to understand methods you can use to increase awareness and prevent criminal confrontation at home, when traveling, using technology, and much more. It is NOT a firearms class!

The Refuse To Be A Victim seminar will be held at the Sidney Paul Gordon Shooting Range in La Luz, NM on October 24, 2026 from 1pm-5pm. Preregistration is required. The cost of the seminar is $25. For more information and to register, contact Lee at lal@tularosa.net.

