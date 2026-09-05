Q&A Sessions for the Sun Bowl 2026-27 Call To Artists

The Call to Artists for the 2026-27 Sun Bowl Art Exhibit by the International Museum of Art is almost over! Don’t miss your opportunity to share your art in one of the longest-running juried art shows in El Paso.

We invite you to our Q&A sessions from 1:00-4:00 pm on Friday, September 11 and Sunday, September 13. Our team will be available to help you complete your entry form and get you ready for the show.

Our 77th annual Sun Bow Art Exhibit will be a stunning showcase of our region’s artistic vision, offering the best of our local artists. Artists are encouraged to submit work that they believe best captures their creativity, talents, artistic merit and vision. The deadline to enter is Saturday, September 26, 2026, midnight. The entry fee to Sun Bowl Art Exhibit 2026-27 is $60.00 for non-members and $40.00 for eligible members; your entry fee directly supports our mission of making art accessible to all and helps cover the costs of organizing the gallery. Enter your art today by visiting us online or stop by in person to pick up an entry form. Entry forms will be available during our Q&A sessions.

The Sun Bowl Art Exhibit is a proud part of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, celebrating the artistic excellence and distinct artistic vision of our community. Beginning in 1949 as the Sun Carnival Art Exhibit, it is one of the longest running juried art shows in the American Southwest.The 2025 Sun Bowl was one of our largest to date, featuring 97 local artists. We know that this year's show will be an even grander celebration of El Paso's creativity.

The Sun Bowl Art Exhibit 2026-27 will open on Thursday, November 5, 2026 from 5:00 -8:00 pm. All are invited to celebrate at the reception as we unveil the gallery for the first time and announce this year's winners! We can not wait to see what our community will create as we celebrate 77 years of El Paso's distinct artistic vision.

The International Museum of Art is dedicated to making art accessible to all, offering free admission, exhibitions of local artists, and a rich collection of regional and international artifacts. Thanks to the generous support of our members and donors, we continue to foster cultural understanding and promote the visual arts in El Paso.

Visitor Information:

Address: 1211 Montana Ave, El Paso, TX 79902 (Parking on Rio Grande and Brown St.)

Hours:

Thursday: 1:00–5:00 pm Friday–Sunday: 12:00–5:00 pm Monday–Wednesday: Closed

Follow Us:

Facebook: International Museum of Art El Paso

Instagram: @imoaep

Website: InternationalMuseumOfArt.org

