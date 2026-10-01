POSSESSION (1981) Film Screening at the Fountain!

This week, NIGHT SCHOOL honors the great Sam Neill with one of his early films, POSSESSION (1981). An unhinged hyper-drama about infidelity, divorce, and giving birth to a creature. Starring Isabelle Adjani in a revolutionary performance that continues to inspire films and actresses today. In fact, a remake is currently in production starring Margaret Qualley! Also starring Sam Neill (RIP), Heinz Bennett, and Margit Carstensen (a personal favorite from many R.W. Fassbinder films). Written and directed by Polish filmmaker Andrzej Zulawski after he was banned from his home country. Creature effects by Carlo Rambaldi, the same guy who made E.T.! Shot beautifully by Bruno Nuytten; his photography is well worth seeing on the big screen.

NIGHT SCHOOL is a weekly late night series built around replicating the best part of school: showing up to class to watch a movie, with a short presentation on its production and its context within film history. We are especially dedicated to cult films and hidden gems.