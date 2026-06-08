Pochoir Stencil Printmaking demonstration

Agave Artists Gallery Artist Roy van der Aa will present a program demonstrating Pochoir Stencil Printmaking from 1:00 to 3:00 on Saturday, June 20th at the Gallery. Pochoir is a refined, stencil-based printmaking technique where rich water-based paints or inks—like gouache or watercolor—are applied by hand onto a surface using brushes, sponges, or specialized tools. Roy was born in Amsterdam and grew up in Montreal, Quebec. He moved to Las Cruces in 1989 and has shown all over New Mexico and in El Paso. He creates Painted Collages and Stencil Paintings and, once a year, pochoir prints in small editions. Agave Artists Gallery is located at 2250 Calle de San Albino in Old Mesilla. Hours are 10-5 Thursday through Sunday.

