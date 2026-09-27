Perspectives on Challenges and Changes in Higher Education
Perspectives on Challenges and Changes in Higher Education
The Academy for Learning in Retirement's October presentations will focus on "Perspectives on Challenges and Changes in Higher Education." Session presenters and presentation dates are:
Dr. Jay Gogue, Former President of NMSU, University of Houston, and Auburn University - Tues., Oct. 6
Rus Bradburd, Professor Emeritus, English, NMSU and Assistant Coach at UTEP and NMSU - Thur., Oct. 8
Dr. Monica Torres, Current Chancellor of NMSU Community Colleges and President of DACC - Tues., Oct. 13
Dr. Valerio Ferme - Current NMSU President - Thur., Oct. 15
Sessions are held in person at DACC Auditorium - East Mesa, 2800 N Sonoma Ranch Blvd. Sessions are also available via Zoom and recorded.
Coffee and cookies are available in the Student Resources Building starting at 9:40 am. Presentations begin at 10:30 am and last until noon. The fee for one session is $5; $20 for the month; and $48 for the semester (16 sessions).
Register at tinyurl.com/ALR-Reg or at the registration table.