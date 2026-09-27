The Academy for Learning in Retirement's October presentations will focus on "Perspectives on Challenges and Changes in Higher Education." Session presenters and presentation dates are:

Dr. Jay Gogue, Former President of NMSU, University of Houston, and Auburn University - Tues., Oct. 6

Rus Bradburd, Professor Emeritus, English, NMSU and Assistant Coach at UTEP and NMSU - Thur., Oct. 8

Dr. Monica Torres, Current Chancellor of NMSU Community Colleges and President of DACC - Tues., Oct. 13

Dr. Valerio Ferme - Current NMSU President - Thur., Oct. 15

Sessions are held in person at DACC Auditorium - East Mesa, 2800 N Sonoma Ranch Blvd. Sessions are also available via Zoom and recorded.

Coffee and cookies are available in the Student Resources Building starting at 9:40 am. Presentations begin at 10:30 am and last until noon. The fee for one session is $5; $20 for the month; and $48 for the semester (16 sessions).

Register at tinyurl.com/ALR-Reg or at the registration table.