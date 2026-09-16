Percha Bank Exposition: a celebration of photographic art

Rendezvous Southwest members invite you to the 5th annual photographic art exposition in the Historic Percha Bank Gallery. Photographers from across the Western United States have assembled and curated a unique collection of work. The Percha Bank Gallery will host the artists and community at the opening reception. The work is firmly rooted in tradition while encouraging creativity that advances the boundaries of contemporary photography. The work represented includes processes such as cyanotypes, platinum, palladium, lumens, pigment ink, gelatin silver, synthetic collages, hand-applied precious metals, and pigments. The photographs are created with film cameras, large format field cameras, handmade cameras, I-phones, digital cameras or cameraless images.

In 1988 the first Photographer’s Rendezvous was held in the American West under the tutelage of Al Weber, photographer, and educator. Rendezvous Southwest was formed to continue the tradition. Photographers from across the nation gather in Kingston, New Mexico to exchange progressive and educational ideas in traditional, digital, experimental, or alternative processes in order to promote the photographic art community.