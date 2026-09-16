Opening Reception: Mona Prater/Paula Manning Lewis INTO THE WILD art exhibition (Silver City)
Opening Reception: Mona Prater/Paula Manning Lewis INTO THE WILD art exhibition (Silver City)
For October's First Friday art walk, the Grant County Art Guild Studio will host INTO THE WILD, showcasing the work of local painters Mona Prater and Paula Manning-Lewis. Manning-Lewis will be showing her new collection of Gila trees; Prater will be populating that forest with her most recent body of work-- portraits of Gila wildlife.
Into the Wild will be on display for two weekends. Dates/hours are Oct 3-4 & 10-11, Saturdays 10am-5pm, Sundays 10am-4pm.
Grant County Art Guild STUDIO
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Grant County Art Guild
(575) 388-1008
Info@gcag.org