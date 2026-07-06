Opening Reception Karen Hymer Tides and Currents

Tides and Currents: a photographic installation by Karen Hymer.

Karen Hymer, a Silver City artist and owner of Light Art Space gallery, is featured in the Flash Gallery from July 2 through August 22nd. Tides and Currents is a photographic installation featuring images from the Galapagos Islands, presented on handmade paper, silk, and by projection. The ocean has long served as an ancient symbol of the unconscious. As a metaphor, tides and currents frame emotional shifts, life transitions, and the timing of opportunities. This installation invites viewers to contemplate humanity’s relationship with the earth and with animals, past and present.

In the North Gallery, we present Light Dreams, a juried exhibition of alternative/historical photographic processes. Juror Jill Enfield, a fine art photographer and author from New York, chose thirty-three works by nineteen artists from across the country. Light Dreams invites artists to explore light not only as a physical phenomenon, but as an internal, psychological, and symbolic presence. The pairing of light and dreams suggests a space where conscious perception and subconscious experience overlap—where memory, imagination, and emotion shape how light is seen, felt, and interpreted.

Reception for both Friday, July 3rd, 5 – 7 pm

Gallery Hours: Thursdays 11-4, Friday and Saturday 11-5, Sunday 11-3, First Fridays 11-7, and by appointment.

