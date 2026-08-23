Opening Reception for the 2026 Creatures of the Gila art/wildlife show— Silver City

Kick off the Labor Day Weekend with the opening reception of the 2026 Creatures of the Gila art/wildlife exhibition!

All work in the Creatures of the Gila show depicts, or is inspired by, "creatures" (mammals, birds, fish, reptiles and insects) that live in the Gila River Watershed. Each is paired with a description of the actual "creature" on which the work was based. This crossover art/wildlife show attracts art lovers and anyone wanting to know more about wildlife in the Gila.

The reception will be held from 4-7pm during September's First Friday art walk, and will feature a short poetry reading about Gila "Creatures" at 5pm, with prize winners announced shortly after. The poets, who will each read an original poem inspired by the 2026 entries, are Silver City/Grant County Poet Laureate Christina Nealson, plus Cheryl Howard and Beate Sigriddaughter. The Judge is Diana Ingalls Leyba.

"Creatures" will be on display for two weekends, Sept 5-7 & 11-13, 10am-5pm.