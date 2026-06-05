Opening Reception for Ben Brown Photographic Exhibition

The Opening Reception for Ben Brown's Photographic Exhibition will take place July 3, from 4-7pm during July's First Friday art walk in downtown Silver City. Show location is the Grant County Art Guild Studio, 307 N Texas. This selection of Brown's work features interpretations on Japanese screens, scrolls and Old World Mosaics. The exhibition will be on display for two weekends, July 4-5 & 11-12, 10am-5pm.