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Opening Reception for Ben Brown Photographic Exhibition

Opening Reception for Ben Brown Photographic Exhibition

The Opening Reception for Ben Brown's Photographic Exhibition will take place July 3, from 4-7pm during July's First Friday art walk in downtown Silver City. Show location is the Grant County Art Guild Studio, 307 N Texas. This selection of Brown's work features interpretations on Japanese screens, scrolls and Old World Mosaics. The exhibition will be on display for two weekends, July 4-5 & 11-12, 10am-5pm.

Grant County Art Guild STUDIO
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 3 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Grant County Art Guild
(575) 388-1008
Info@gcag.org
http://gcag.org
Grant County Art Guild STUDIO
200 W Market St
Silver City, New Mexico 88061
info@gcag.org
gcag.org