Open Mic Comedy!
Open Mic Comedy!
Do you have a joke you have always wanted to tell? Do your friends say that you tell the best stories? Feeling brave? Come try your shot at open mic stand up comedy!
Monday July 20th at 8:00 pm come see local legend Bobcat host a night to laugh about!
Little Toad Creek and Brewery Las Cruces
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Mon, 20 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Bobcat/Ethan Campbell
5756800388
ethancasecampbell@gmail.com
Little Toad Creek and Brewery Las Cruces
119 N Main StLas Cruces, New Mexico 88001
(575) 556-9934
info@littletoadcreek.com