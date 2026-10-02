October Contra Dance
October Contra Dance
Contra dance mirth continues this month with caller Carol Ann Fugagli and a special appearance by the "Rave Review" band direct from Tucson, AZ. Free lesson starts at 7:15pm with dancing until 10pm
Mesilla Community Center
$10 General Admission/$8 (Under 21)
07:15 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Southern NM Music and Dance
5756365509
kpennock2@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
kpennock2@gmail.com
Mesilla Community Center
2251 Calle De SantiagoMesilla, New Mexico 89046