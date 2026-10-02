© 2026 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

October Contra Dance

October Contra Dance

Contra dance mirth continues this month with caller Carol Ann Fugagli and a special appearance by the "Rave Review" band direct from Tucson, AZ. Free lesson starts at 7:15pm with dancing until 10pm

Mesilla Community Center
$10 General Admission/$8 (Under 21)
07:15 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Southern NM Music and Dance
5756365509
kpennock2@gmail.com
https://www.snmmds.org/

Artist Group Info

kpennock2@gmail.com
Southern NM Music and Dance
Mesilla Community Center
2251 Calle De Santiago
Mesilla, New Mexico 89046