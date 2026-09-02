Night School Graduation Party

Night School at the Fountain concludes its first film series run with a Graduation Night Party! We will be showing short films, policy ads, ridiculous trailers for 3D movies, a music video, and many more surprises, all working within the semester's theme of movies featuring move theaters! Shorts include The Cameraman's Revenge (1912) - A timeless tale of jealousy and revenge told with stop-motion animation using real insect corpses; The Secret Cinema (1966) - A woman begins to realize her life is being filmed for nefarious public screenings in this early work from cult filmmaker Paul Bartel; and Cut Me If You Can (2024) - Stuck in the loop of a horror movie, a Black female character decides to reject her fate and rebel against the script. Best of all, this event is Free Admission!